Fulton defeats Pearl City/Eastland Co-Op in lopsided affair 35-14

Fulton put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Pearl City/Eastland Co-Op for a 35-14 victory during this Illinois football game.
Last season, Fulton and Pearl City/Eastland Co-Op squared off with October 15, 2021 at Fulton High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 30, Fulton squared off with Stockton in a football game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.