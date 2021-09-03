Fulton gallops past East Dubuque 30-20

No quarter was granted as Fulton blunted East Dubuque's plans 30-20 in Illinois high school football action on September 3.
Fulton avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-0 stretch over the final quarter.
Fulton's edge showed as it carried a 22-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Steamers' offense jumped to a 14-12 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.
