Fulton makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Ottawa Marquette 55-14

Fulton stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 55-14 win over Ottawa Marquette at Ottawa Marquette High on November 6 in Illinois football action.

The Steamers opened with a 20-0 advantage over the Crusaders through the first quarter.

The Steamers' offense thundered to a 27-7 lead over the Crusaders at the intermission.

Fulton breathed fire to a 55-7 bulge over Ottawa Marquette as the fourth quarter began.

