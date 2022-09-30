 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fulton rolls like thunder over Stockton 44-6

Fulton's offense hit on all cylinders Friday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 44-6 win over Stockton on September 30 in Illinois football action.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Steamers' offense charged in front for a 34-6 lead over the Blackhawks at the intermission.

Fulton stormed to a 37-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Steamers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

The last time Fulton and Stockton played in a 42-14 game on October 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 17, Fulton squared off with Muskegon Catholic Central in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

