A swift early pace pushed Fulton past Stockton Friday 40-16 on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.

Fulton opened with a 12-0 advantage over Stockton through the first quarter.

The Blackhawks bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 18-8.

Fulton and Stockton each scored in the third quarter.

The Steamers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Fulton and Stockton played in a 44-6 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Fulton faced off against Lena-Winslow.

