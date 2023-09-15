A swift early pace pushed Fulton past Stockton Friday 40-16 on Sept. 15 in Illinois football action.
Fulton opened with a 12-0 advantage over Stockton through the first quarter.
The Blackhawks bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 18-8.
Fulton and Stockton each scored in the third quarter.
The Steamers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.
The last time Fulton and Stockton played in a 44-6 game on Sept. 30, 2022.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Fulton faced off against Lena-Winslow.
People are also reading…
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.