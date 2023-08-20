Fulton didn't flinch, finally repelling Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 23-21 on Aug. 20 in Illinois football.
Fulton jumped in front of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 23-21 to begin the second quarter.
Defense ruled the second, third and fourth quarters as the Steamers and the Falcons were both scoreless.
