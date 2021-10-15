Fulton tackles Pearl City/Eastland Co-Op 63-14

Fulton didn't tinker around with Pearl City/Eastland Co-Op. A 63-14 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 15.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

Fulton's offense breathed fire to a 28-6 lead over Pearl City/Eastland Co-Op at halftime.

Fulton's domination showed as it carried a 56-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

