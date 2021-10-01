Fulton tackles Stockton 42-14

Fulton's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Stockton during a 42-14 blowout in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1. .
Recently on September 18 , Fulton squared up on Madison in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
The Steamers jumped in front of the Blackhawks 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
Fulton's offense jumped to a 21-7 lead over Stockton at the intermission.
The Steamers took charge ahead of the Blackhawks 35-14 as the fourth quarter started.
