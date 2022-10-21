Fulton thumps Dakota in punishing decision 48-26

Dakota got no credit and no consideration from Fulton, which slammed the door 48-26 in Illinois high school football action on October 21.
Fulton opened with a 13-6 advantage over Dakota through the first quarter.
The Steamers registered a 41-12 advantage at intermission over the Indians.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
The Indians outpointed the Steamers 14-7 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
