Fulton trips Forreston in tenacious tussle 30-28

Fulton fans held their breath in an uneasy 30-28 victory over Forreston in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Forreston authored a promising start, taking an 8-3 advantage over Fulton at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Cardinals would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 22-10 lead on the Steamers.

Fulton broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 23-22 lead over Forreston.

The Steamers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.

