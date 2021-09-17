Galesburg makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Geneseo 28-7

Galesburg stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 28-7 win over Geneseo in Illinois high school football action on September 17.

Galesburg opened with a 14-0 advantage over Geneseo through the first quarter.

The Silver Streaks kept a 21-7 intermission margin at the Maple Leafs' expense.

Galesburg's authority showed as it carried a 28-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

No points meant no hope for the Maple Leafs as they could not cut into their deficit in the fourth quarter.

