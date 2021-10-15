Galesburg pounds out steady beat in win over East Moline United Township 17-8

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Galesburg wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 17-8 over East Moline United Township in Illinois high school football action on October 15.

East Moline United Township showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-0 advantage over Galesburg as the first quarter ended.

East Moline United Township came from behind to grab the advantage 8-7 at halftime over Galesburg.

Galesburg broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 10-8 lead over East Moline United Township.

Galesburg got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 7-0 to finish the game in style.

