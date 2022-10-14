Galesburg sinks East Moline United Township with solid showing 42-31

Galesburg pushed past East Moline United Township for a 42-31 win for an Illinois high school football victory on October 14.

Galesburg moved in front of East Moline United Township 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Silver Streaks' offense moved in front for a 28-19 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Galesburg jumped to a 35-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Silver Streaks' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.

