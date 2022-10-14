Galesburg sinks East Moline United Township with solid showing 42-31

Galesburg pushed past East Moline United Township for a 42-31 win for an Illinois high school football victory on October 14.
Galesburg moved in front of East Moline United Township 14-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Silver Streaks' offense moved in front for a 28-19 lead over the Panthers at halftime.
Galesburg jumped to a 35-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Silver Streaks' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.
The last time Galesburg and East Moline United Township played in a 17-8 game on October 15, 2021. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
In recent action on September 30, East Moline United Township faced off against Moline and Galesburg took on Rock Island on September 30 at Rock Island High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.