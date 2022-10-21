Galesburg takes victory lap past Rock Island Alleman 58-8

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Galesburg turned out the lights on Rock Island Alleman 58-8 during this Illinois football game.

Galesburg drew first blood by forging a 16-0 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.

The Pioneers tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 23-8 at halftime.

Galesburg pulled to a 51-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Silver Streaks outscored the Pioneers 7-0 in the final quarter.

