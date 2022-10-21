Galesburg takes victory lap past Rock Island Alleman 58-8

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Galesburg turned out the lights on Rock Island Alleman 58-8 during this Illinois football game.
Galesburg drew first blood by forging a 16-0 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.
The Pioneers tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 23-8 at halftime.
Galesburg pulled to a 51-8 lead heading into the final quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Silver Streaks outscored the Pioneers 7-0 in the final quarter.
The last time Galesburg and Rock Island Alleman played in a 63-0 game on October 22, 2021. Click here for a recap
People are also reading…
In recent action on October 7, Galesburg faced off against Moline and Rock Island Alleman took on East Moline United Township on October 7 at East Moline United Township High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.