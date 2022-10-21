 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Galesburg takes victory lap past Rock Island Alleman 58-8

  • 0

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Galesburg turned out the lights on Rock Island Alleman 58-8 during this Illinois football game.

Galesburg drew first blood by forging a 16-0 margin over Rock Island Alleman after the first quarter.

The Pioneers tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 23-8 at halftime.

Galesburg pulled to a 51-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Silver Streaks outscored the Pioneers 7-0 in the final quarter.

The last time Galesburg and Rock Island Alleman played in a 63-0 game on October 22, 2021. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

In recent action on October 7, Galesburg faced off against Moline and Rock Island Alleman took on East Moline United Township on October 7 at East Moline United Township High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News