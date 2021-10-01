Geneseo blankets Rock Island Alleman with suffocating defensive effort 48-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Geneseo's 48-0 beating of Rock Island Alleman in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.
Geneseo pulled ahead in front of Rock Island Alleman 27-0 to begin the second quarter.
Geneseo's offense stormed to a 34-0 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the intermission.
Geneseo's domination showed as it carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on September 17 , Geneseo squared up on Galesburg in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
