Geneseo explodes on Sandwich 58-7

Geneseo dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 58-7 victory over Sandwich in an Illinois high school football matchup. .

The Maple Leafs' force showed as they carried a 51-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Maple Leafs' offense darted to an 18-7 lead over the Indians at halftime.

The first quarter gave the Maple Leafs a 6-0 lead over the Indians.

