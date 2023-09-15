Geneseo scored early and often to roll over East Moline United Township 55-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 15.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
The Maple Leafs fought to a 28-14 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.
Geneseo pulled to a 41-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Maple Leafs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.
The last time Geneseo and East Moline United Township played in a 36-13 game on Sept. 9, 2022.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Geneseo faced off against Grayslake Central and East Moline United Township took on Chicago Muchin on Sept. 2 at East Moline United Township High School.
