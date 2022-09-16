Geneseo sinks Galesburg with solid showing 21-7

Playing with a winning hand, Geneseo trumped Galesburg 21-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 16.
The Maple Leafs' offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Silver Streaks at halftime.
Geneseo moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.
