Geneseo sinks Galesburg with solid showing 21-7

Playing with a winning hand, Geneseo trumped Galesburg 21-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 16.

The Maple Leafs' offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Silver Streaks at halftime.

Geneseo moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.

