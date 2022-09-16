 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Geneseo sinks Galesburg with solid showing 21-7

Playing with a winning hand, Geneseo trumped Galesburg 21-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 16.

The Maple Leafs' offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Silver Streaks at halftime.

Geneseo moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and fourth quarters.

The last time Galesburg and Geneseo played in a 28-7 game on September 17, 2021. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 2 , Geneseo squared off with Grayslake Central in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

