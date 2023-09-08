Geneseo posted a narrow 24-21 win over Moline for an Illinois high school football victory at Moline High on Sept. 8.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Maple Leafs opened a modest 14-13 gap over the Maroons at halftime.

Geneseo jumped to a 21-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maple Leafs chalked up this decision in spite of the Maroons' spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Moline and Geneseo faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Geneseo High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.