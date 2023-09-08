Geneseo posted a narrow 24-21 win over Moline for an Illinois high school football victory at Moline High on Sept. 8.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
The Maple Leafs opened a modest 14-13 gap over the Maroons at halftime.
Geneseo jumped to a 21-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Maple Leafs chalked up this decision in spite of the Maroons' spirited final-quarter performance.
Last season, Moline and Geneseo faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Geneseo High School.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Moline faced off against Carol Stream Glenbard North and Geneseo took on Chicago Comer on Aug. 25 at Geneseo High School.
