Goose Lake Northeast pockets narrow victory over Tipton 28-26

Mighty close, mighty fine, Goose Lake Northeast wore a victory shine after clipping Tipton 28-26 in Iowa high school football on September 23.
Last season, Goose Lake Northeast and Tipton faced off on September 24, 2021 at Tipton High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 9, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Durant and Tipton took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on September 9 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon. For a full recap, click here.
