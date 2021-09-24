 Skip to main content
Goose Lake Northeast staggers Tipton with punishing performance 38-6
Goose Lake Northeast rolled past Tipton for a comfortable 38-6 victory on September 24 in Iowa football. .

Goose Lake Northeast drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Tipton after the first quarter.

The Rebels registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Tigers.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

In recent action on September 10, Tipton faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Goose Lake Northeast took on Durant on September 10 at Durant High School. For more, click here.

