Gooseggs: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy hands Bettendorf a shutout 34-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Bettendorf as it was blanked 34-0 by Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in Iowa high school football on September 2.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy a 7-0 lead over Bettendorf.

The Cougars fought to a 10-0 halftime margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy struck to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Cougars outscored the Bulldogs 14-0 in the final quarter.

