Geneseo eventually beat Grayslake Central 27-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and second quarters, as neither squad scored.

Geneseo enjoyed a close margin over Grayslake Central with a 21-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Maple Leafs held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Grayslake Central and Geneseo played in a 24-14 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

