Grayslake Central tops Geneseo 24-14

Grayslake Central knocked off Geneseo 24-14 in Illinois high school football action on September 2.

Grayslake Central opened with a 7-0 advantage over Geneseo through the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Grayslake Central took control in the third quarter with a 24-14 advantage over Geneseo.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

