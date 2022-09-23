Halt: Cedar Falls pushes the mute button on Muscatine's offense 35-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Cedar Falls shutout Muscatine 35-0 during this Iowa football game.

The first quarter gave Cedar Falls a 14-0 lead over Muscatine.

The Tigers' offense breathed fire in front for a 28-0 lead over the Muskies at the intermission.

Cedar Falls struck to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

