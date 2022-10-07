Halt: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy pushes the mute button on Davenport West's offense 44-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy squeeze Davenport West 44-0 in a shutout performance during this Iowa football game.
The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy a 9-0 lead over Davenport West.
The Cougars registered a 23-0 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy pulled to a 44-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
The last time Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy and Davenport West played in a 43-0 game on October 7, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
