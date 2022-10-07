Halt: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy pushes the mute button on Davenport West's offense 44-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy squeeze Davenport West 44-0 in a shutout performance during this Iowa football game.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy a 9-0 lead over Davenport West.

The Cougars registered a 23-0 advantage at halftime over the Falcons.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy pulled to a 44-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

