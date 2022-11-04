 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

In the nick of time, Yorkville finally puts away Moline 34-31

  • 0

Fans were treated with extra football as Yorkville outlasted Moline 34-31 in overtime on November 4 in Illinois football.

Tough to find an edge early, Yorkville and Moline fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Maroons took a 14-7 lead over the Foxes heading to the intermission locker room.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Foxes and the Maroons locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Moline closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the first overtime period.

The Foxes broke in front at the beginning of the second overtime period with a 28-21 lead over the Maroons.

Yorkville broke in front at the beginning of the third overtime period with a 31-28 lead over Moline.

People are also reading…

The Foxes broke in front at the beginning of the fourth overtime period with a 34-31 lead over the Maroons.

Recently on October 21, Moline squared off with Geneseo in a football game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Moline knocks off DeKalb 21-13

A tight-knit tilt turned in Moline's direction just enough to squeeze past DeKalb 21-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Watch Now: Related Video

Battle of the brands: Sportswear giants bid for World Cup business

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News