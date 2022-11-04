In the nick of time, Yorkville finally puts away Moline 34-31

Fans were treated with extra football as Yorkville outlasted Moline 34-31 in overtime on November 4 in Illinois football.

Tough to find an edge early, Yorkville and Moline fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Maroons took a 14-7 lead over the Foxes heading to the intermission locker room.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Foxes and the Maroons locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Moline closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the first overtime period.

The Foxes broke in front at the beginning of the second overtime period with a 28-21 lead over the Maroons.

Yorkville broke in front at the beginning of the third overtime period with a 31-28 lead over Moline.

The Foxes broke in front at the beginning of the fourth overtime period with a 34-31 lead over the Maroons.

