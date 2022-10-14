Iowa City darts by Davenport West in easy victory 55-6

Iowa City raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-6 win over Davenport West for an Iowa high school football victory on October 14.

Iowa City opened with a 21-0 advantage over Davenport West through the first quarter.

The Little Hawks fought to a 35-6 halftime margin at the Falcons' expense.

Iowa City jumped to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Little Hawks' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 13-0 points differential.

