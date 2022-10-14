 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa City darts by Davenport West in easy victory 55-6

Iowa City raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 55-6 win over Davenport West for an Iowa high school football victory on October 14.

Iowa City opened with a 21-0 advantage over Davenport West through the first quarter.

The Little Hawks fought to a 35-6 halftime margin at the Falcons' expense.

Iowa City jumped to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Little Hawks' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 13-0 points differential.

In recent action on September 30, Davenport West faced off against Dubuque Senior and Iowa City took on Davenport North on September 30 at Iowa City High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

