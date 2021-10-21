Iowa City mauls Davenport Central in strong showing 63-7

Iowa City didn't tinker around with Davenport Central. A 63-7 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Iowa high school football on October 21.

The Little Hawks opened with a 23-7 advantage over the Blue Devils through the first quarter.

The Little Hawks' offense thundered to a 50-7 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Iowa City struck to a 63-7 bulge over Davenport Central as the fourth quarter began.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

