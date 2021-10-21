Iowa City mauls Davenport Central in strong showing 63-7

Iowa City didn't tinker around with Davenport Central. A 63-7 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Iowa high school football on October 21.
The Little Hawks opened with a 23-7 advantage over the Blue Devils through the first quarter.
The Little Hawks' offense thundered to a 50-7 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.
Iowa City struck to a 63-7 bulge over Davenport Central as the fourth quarter began.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
In recent action on October 8, Davenport Central faced off against Davenport North and Iowa City took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on October 8 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
