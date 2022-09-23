Iowa City Regina drums Wilton with resounding beat 37-13

Iowa City Regina's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Wilton 37-13 in Iowa high school football action on September 23.
Iowa City Regina opened with a 14-0 advantage over Wilton through the first quarter.
The Regals fought to a 21-6 halftime margin at the Beavers' expense.
Iowa City Regina struck to a 37-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Regals' advantage was wide enough to weather the Beavers' 7-0 margin in the final quarter.
Last season, Iowa City Regina and Wilton squared off with September 24, 2021 at Wilton High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
