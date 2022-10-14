Iowa City Regina gallops past Durant 26-12

Iowa City Regina had its hands full but finally brushed off Durant 26-12 at Durant High on October 14 in Iowa football action.

Iowa City Regina drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Durant after the first quarter.

The Regals' offense jumped in front for a 12-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Iowa City Regina pulled to a 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Regals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 12-7 in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.