Iowa City Regina gallops past Durant 26-12

Iowa City Regina had its hands full but finally brushed off Durant 26-12 at Durant High on October 14 in Iowa football action.
Iowa City Regina drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Durant after the first quarter.
The Regals' offense jumped in front for a 12-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
Iowa City Regina pulled to a 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Regals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 12-7 in the final quarter.
Last season, Iowa City Regina and Durant faced off on October 15, 2021 at Iowa City Regina High School.
