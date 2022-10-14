 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iowa City Regina gallops past Durant 26-12

Iowa City Regina had its hands full but finally brushed off Durant 26-12 at Durant High on October 14 in Iowa football action.

Iowa City Regina drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Durant after the first quarter.

The Regals' offense jumped in front for a 12-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Iowa City Regina pulled to a 19-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Regals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 12-7 in the final quarter.

Last season, Iowa City Regina and Durant faced off on October 15, 2021 at Iowa City Regina High School.

Recently on September 30, Durant squared off with West Branch in a football game.

