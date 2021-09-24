 Skip to main content
Iowa City Regina makes early advantage stand up in vanquishing Wilton 35-7
Iowa City Regina dominated from start to finish in a resounding 35-7 win over Wilton in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 24.

The Regals opened with a 21-0 advantage over the Beavers through the first quarter.

Iowa City Regina's offense took charge to a 28-0 lead over Wilton at the intermission.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 35-7 final-quarter tie.

Recently on September 10 , Wilton squared up on Riverside Highland in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

