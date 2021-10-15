Iowa City Regina sprints past Durant 34-16

Iowa City Regina dumped Durant 34-16 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.

The Regals opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.

The Regals' offense thundered to a 17-0 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Iowa City Regina's dominance showed as it carried a 27-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

