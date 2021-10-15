Iowa City Regina sprints past Durant 34-16

Iowa City Regina dumped Durant 34-16 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 15.
The Regals opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.
The Regals' offense thundered to a 17-0 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Iowa City Regina's dominance showed as it carried a 27-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 1 , Durant squared up on West Branch in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.