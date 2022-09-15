Iowa City West mows down Davenport North 42-7

Iowa City West's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 42-7 win over Davenport North in Iowa high school football on September 15.

Iowa City West drew first blood by forging a 15-0 margin over Davenport North after the first quarter.

The Trojans' offense pulled in front for a 42-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Wildcats outpointed the Trojans 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

