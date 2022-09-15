Iowa City West mows down Davenport North 42-7

Iowa City West's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 42-7 win over Davenport North in Iowa high school football on September 15.
Iowa City West drew first blood by forging a 15-0 margin over Davenport North after the first quarter.
The Trojans' offense pulled in front for a 42-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Wildcats outpointed the Trojans 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
In recent action on September 2, Davenport North faced off against Davenport West and Iowa City West took on Muscatine on September 2 at Iowa City West High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.