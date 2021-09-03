Iowa City West tackles Muscatine 42-7

Impressive was a ready adjective for Iowa City West's 42-7 throttling of Muscatine in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The Trojans thundered in front of the Muskies 42-7 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Trojans' offense took charge to a 28-7 lead over the Muskies at halftime.

Iowa City West moved in front of Muscatine 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

