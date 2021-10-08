 Skip to main content
Jetstream: Camanche's quick edge makes the difference against Goose Lake Northeast 28-14
Camanche broke out to an early lead and topped Goose Lake Northeast 28-14 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 8.

Camanche moved in front of Goose Lake Northeast 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Camanche's offense jumped to a 14-7 lead over Goose Lake Northeast at the intermission.

Camanche moved over Goose Lake Northeast when the fourth quarter began 31-21.

In recent action on September 24, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Tipton and Camanche took on Anamosa on September 24 at Anamosa High School. Click here for a recap

