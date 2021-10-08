Jetstream: Camanche's quick edge makes the difference against Goose Lake Northeast 28-14

Camanche broke out to an early lead and topped Goose Lake Northeast 28-14 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 8.
Camanche moved in front of Goose Lake Northeast 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Camanche's offense jumped to a 14-7 lead over Goose Lake Northeast at the intermission.
Camanche moved over Goose Lake Northeast when the fourth quarter began 31-21.
