Jetstream: Dubuque Senior's early advantage leaves Davenport North in its wake 27-13

A swift early pace pushed Dubuque Senior past Davenport North Friday 27-13 in Iowa high school football on September 9.

The first quarter gave Dubuque Senior a 10-0 lead over Davenport North.

The Rams' offense darted in front for a 13-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Dubuque Senior stormed to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 13-7 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

Last season, Dubuque Senior and Davenport North squared off with September 10, 2021 at Davenport North High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

