Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop pours it on Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op 34-6
Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop pours it on Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op 34-6

Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop handled Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op 34-6 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop's offense stormed to a 22-0 lead over Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op at halftime.

The gap remained the same through the first and third quarters as neither team could dent the scoreboard.

