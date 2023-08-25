Kewanee eventually took victory away from Sherrard 28-21 in Illinois high school football action on Aug. 25.

Kewanee jumped in front of Sherrard 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Boilermakers fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Tigers' expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 28-21.

