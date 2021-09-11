 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kincaid South Fork paints near-perfect picture in win over Galva 38-6
0 comments

Kincaid South Fork paints near-perfect picture in win over Galva 38-6

{{featured_button_text}}

Kincaid South Fork's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Galva 38-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

The Ponies broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-6 lead over the Wildcats.

Recently on August 28 , Galva squared up on Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News