Knoxville knocks out victory beat against Aledo Mercer County 32-22

No quarter was granted as Knoxville blunted Aledo Mercer County's plans 32-22 on September 2 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Knoxville a 14-6 lead over Aledo Mercer County.

The Blue Bullets fought to a 20-6 intermission margin at the Golden Eagles' expense.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Aledo Mercer County got within 26-14.

The Blue Bullets chalked up this decision in spite of the Golden Eagles' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

