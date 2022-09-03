 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Knoxville knocks out victory beat against Aledo Mercer County 32-22

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Knoxville blunted Aledo Mercer County's plans 32-22 on September 2 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Knoxville a 14-6 lead over Aledo Mercer County.

The Blue Bullets fought to a 20-6 intermission margin at the Golden Eagles' expense.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Aledo Mercer County got within 26-14.

The Blue Bullets chalked up this decision in spite of the Golden Eagles' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News