Lena-Winslow darts by Fulton in easy victory 54-7

Lena-Winslow controlled the action to earn a strong 54-7 win against Fulton in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Panthers opened with a 16-0 advantage over the Steamers through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 30-7 advantage at halftime over the Steamers.

The Panthers enjoyed a gargantuan margin over the Steamers with a 38-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

