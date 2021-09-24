 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lena-Winslow darts by Fulton in easy victory 54-7
0 comments

Lena-Winslow darts by Fulton in easy victory 54-7

{{featured_button_text}}

Lena-Winslow controlled the action to earn a strong 54-7 win against Fulton in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Panthers opened with a 16-0 advantage over the Steamers through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 30-7 advantage at halftime over the Steamers.

The Panthers enjoyed a gargantuan margin over the Steamers with a 38-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 10 , Fulton squared up on Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News