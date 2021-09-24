Lena-Winslow darts by Fulton in easy victory 54-7

Lena-Winslow controlled the action to earn a strong 54-7 win against Fulton in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The Panthers opened with a 16-0 advantage over the Steamers through the first quarter.
The Panthers registered a 30-7 advantage at halftime over the Steamers.
The Panthers enjoyed a gargantuan margin over the Steamers with a 38-7 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Recently on September 10 , Fulton squared up on Durand/Pecatonica Co-Op in a football game . Click here for a recap
