Lena-Winslow gallops past Fulton 57-38

Lena-Winslow collected a 57-38 victory over Fulton on November 24 in Illinois football.
The first quarter gave Lena-Winslow a 28-14 lead over Fulton.
The Panthers' command showed as they carried a 57-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive second and fourth quarters.
In recent action on November 13, Lena-Winslow faced off against Fulton at Lena-Winslow High School.
