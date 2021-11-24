Lena-Winslow gallops past Fulton 57-38

Lena-Winslow collected a 57-38 victory over Fulton on November 24 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Lena-Winslow a 28-14 lead over Fulton.

The Panthers' command showed as they carried a 57-38 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive second and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.