An early dose of momentum helped Lena-Winslow to a 32-8 runaway past Fulton in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Lena-Winslow a 16-0 lead over Fulton.

Lena-Winslow charged to a 32-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Panthers and the Steamers were both scoreless.

The last time Lena-Winslow and Fulton played in a 52-14 game on Nov. 12, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 21, Fulton squared off with Rock Falls in a football game.

