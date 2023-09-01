Lisle Benet rolled past Moline for a comfortable 38-7 victory on Sept. 1 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Lisle Benet a 14-7 lead over Moline.

The Redwings registered a 38-7 advantage at intermission over the Maroons.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Lisle Benet and Moline faced off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Lisle Benet Academy.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.