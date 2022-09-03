Lisle Benet slips past Moline 24-21

Lisle Benet fans held their breath in an uneasy 24-21 victory over Moline in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Lisle Benet a 7-6 lead over Moline.

The Redwings fought to a 17-13 intermission margin at the Maroons' expense.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Moline got within 24-21.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.