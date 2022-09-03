Lisle Benet slips past Moline 24-21

Lisle Benet fans held their breath in an uneasy 24-21 victory over Moline in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Lisle Benet a 7-6 lead over Moline.
The Redwings fought to a 17-13 intermission margin at the Maroons' expense.
The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Moline got within 24-21.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
The last time Lisle Benet and Moline played in a 23-21 game on September 3, 2021. Click here for a recap
