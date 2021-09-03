Lisle Benet survives taut tilt with Moline 23-21

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Lisle Benet nabbed it to nudge past Moline 23-21 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Lisle Benet chalked up this decision in spite of Moline's spirited fourth-quarter performance.

The Redwings and the Maroons were engaged in a modest affair at 16-7 as the fourth quarter started.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 10-7.

Lisle Benet opened with a 10-7 advantage over Moline through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.