Macomb denies Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op's challenge 40-22

Macomb charged Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op and collected a 40-22 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the first and fourth quarters.

Macomb's dominance showed as it carried a 40-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bombers' offense jumped to a 24-16 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.

