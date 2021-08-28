 Skip to main content
Manlius Bureau Valley controls the action and Port Byron Riverdale in affair 47-12
Manlius Bureau Valley controls the action and Port Byron Riverdale in affair 47-12

Manlius Bureau Valley controlled the action to earn a strong 47-12 win against Port Byron Riverdale in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Defense muted both offenses in scoreless first and third quarters.

Manlius Bureau Valley's offense thundered to a 34-6 lead over Port Byron Riverdale at the intermission.

