Manlius Bureau Valley nips Sherrard in taut scare 20-14

Manlius Bureau Valley swapped jabs before dispatching Sherrard 20-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Sherrard authored a promising start, taking a 6-0 advantage over Manlius Bureau Valley at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Tigers controlled the pace, taking a 14-6 lead into intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Manlius Bureau Valley and Sherrard were both scoreless.

It took a 14-0 rally, but the Storm were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

