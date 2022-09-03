 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Manlius Bureau Valley nips Sherrard in taut scare 20-14

Manlius Bureau Valley swapped jabs before dispatching Sherrard 20-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Sherrard authored a promising start, taking a 6-0 advantage over Manlius Bureau Valley at the end of the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, the Tigers controlled the pace, taking a 14-6 lead into intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Manlius Bureau Valley and Sherrard were both scoreless.

It took a 14-0 rally, but the Storm were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Last season, Manlius Bureau Valley and Sherrard faced off on September 3, 2021 at Sherrard High School. For a full recap, click here.

